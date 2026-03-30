Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Breathing itself has become health hazard: NGT issues notice on plea on air pollution crisis

The plea argued that air pollution in India is no longer episodic or seasonal, but a persistent, year-round condition affecting both urban and rural populations.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 16:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 March 2026, 16:04 IST
India NewsAir PollutionNGT

Follow us on :

Follow Us