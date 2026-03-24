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Brewers in India warn of shortages as Iran war hits glass bottle, can makers

India's alcohol sector is tightly regulated, and raising retail prices typically requires approval. Around two-thirds of India's 28 states must authorise changes.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 16:03 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 16:03 IST
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