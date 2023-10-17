Bribery accusation: Tejashwi Yadav defends TMC MP Mahua Moitra

He replied: “The data has been collected in a scientific manner. However, if the BJP believes otherwise, I have always said that they are free to ask the Centre to get a caste census done. The fact is, the BJP and Prime Minister Modi are wary of a headcount of castes. Hence, they are raising pointless objections.” The caste survey, findings of which were released earlier this month, has shown that Other Backward Classes and Extremely Backward Classes form a whopping 63 per cent of the state’s total population while the Hindu upper castes, which form the BJP’s core base, were slightly over 10 per cent.