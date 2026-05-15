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BRICS Day 2: Talks end without joint statement, exposing divisions over war in Iran

Iran has struck the ‌UAE with missiles and drones several times since ​the war began on February 28.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 10:36 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 10:36 IST
India NewsIranS JaishankarBRICSUAE

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