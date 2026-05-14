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BRICS FMs meet in Delhi; Iran slams UAE for colluding with Israel, US

The BRIC comprised Brazil, Russia, India, and China until its first expansion in 2010-11, when it was renamed BRICS and included South Africa.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 16:34 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 16:34 IST
India NewsUSDelhiIranIsraelS JaishankarBRICSUAE

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