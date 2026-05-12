<p>The annual meeting of foreign ministers of the BRICS nations is scheduled to be held in New Delhi on May 14-15, the Ministry of External Affairs said in an <a href="https://www.mea.gov.in/media-advisory.htm?dtl/41128">announcement</a> on Tuesday. </p>.Indore to host BRICS Agriculture Ministers’ Meet from June 9–13: Chief Minister Dr. Yadav.<p>The grouping originally included Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, and expanded with the inclusion of Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates, over the years.</p><p>The Ministry earlier announced that India will be the chair of BRICS for 2026. </p>