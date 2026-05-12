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BRICS foreign ministers to meet in Delhi on May 14-15

The Ministry of External Affairs announced that India will chair of the meet for 2026.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 09:56 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 09:56 IST
India NewsWorld newsBRICS

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