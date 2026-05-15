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BRICS meet: Jaishankar holds talks with Iran Foreign Minister Araghchi

The Iranian foreign minister is in New Delhi to attend the BRICS conclave.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 07:28 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 07:28 IST
India NewsS JaishankarBRICS

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