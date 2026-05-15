<p>External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi on Friday discussed the ongoing West Asia crisis and its impact on energy supplies and maritime stability.</p><p>The Iranian foreign minister is in New Delhi to attend the BRICS conclave.</p>.<p>"Had a detailed conversation with FM Abbas Araghchi of Iran this morning in Delhi," Jaishankar said on social media.</p>.BRICS FMs meet in Delhi; Iran slams UAE for colluding with Israel, US.<p>"Discussed the situation in West Asia and its implications. Also exchanged views on bilateral issues of mutual interest," he said.</p>.<p>The external affairs minister also appreciated Araghchi's participation at the BRICS foreign ministerial meeting. </p>