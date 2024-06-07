BRICS members need to strengthen transport connectivity to grow trade says Vijay Kalantri

Speaking at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum 2024 (SPIEF’24), he proposed various measures to foster strong business ties between India, Russia and other BRICS countries.

In January 2024, 5 other countries namely —Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates joined BRICS.

Other than Saudi and UAE, none of these countries rank as the top 25 trade partners of India. Their entry into BRICS forum holds tremendous business opportunities for Indian MSMEs, Dr Kalantri pointed out.

“BRICS forum should cooperate in energy security, artificial intelligence, cyber security, blockchain and other cutting-edge technologies. India can export its fintech technologies and solutions to BRICS countries for financial inclusion.

"Also, BRICS countries should deploy e-commerce platforms for MSMEs to trade digitally without much barrier. We should also promote trade settlement in local currency among BRICS countries,” he said.