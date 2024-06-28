BRICS nations should ensure developing countries utilize remaining carbon space: India

New Delhi: India said on Friday BRICS nations should ensure that developing countries utilise the available carbon space and stand together to uphold the principles of equity and common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities (CBDR-RC).

Participating in the 10th Meeting of BRICS Environment Ministers held in hybrid format under the chairship of the Russian Federation, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav cautioned against viewing climate finance merely as "investment".

It was the first meeting of the BRICS environment ministers after the joining of five new members -- Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.