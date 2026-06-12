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BRICS Urbanisation Forum adopts declaration on inclusive, resilient cities

The forum was attended by ministers, senior government officials and urban practitioners from Brazil, Russia, Indonesia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the UAE.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 18:36 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 18:36 IST
India NewsManohar Lal KhattarBRICShousing

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