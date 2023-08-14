Bridging the borders

“The Partition is personal for me”, says Niharika Arora, a 28-year-old Delhi resident. “I have grown up hearing tales of my grandparents’ lives across the border as we know it today.” Niharika is one of the many people living in Delhi whose parents or grandparents live to tell their experiences of what was the largest mass migration in human history to date.
Niharika, who has been going by “The Iffy Explorer” on Instagram for the past five years or so, decided to dedicate her life to the road in pursuit of finding the next best place and documenting it all on social media and YouTube. A professional videographer by trade, Niharika’s travels took her to far and wide corners of the country through the years. But it was not until 2020 when she and her grandmother decided to visit the then-newly reopened Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, that her passion for border tourism got truly ignited.
However, Niharika says she has subconsciously always been drawn to the border villages and their people without fully realising it. “I somehow always chose border areas for my field of study during my college days while studying architecture.” The final nail was when the more she travelled, the more she began being inundated with questions about safety concerns and raised eyebrows over how she could travel to such “restricted” places by herself. “The lack of information and misconceptions people had was shocking. I am just a middle-class person with no army, media or political background, exploring these places as a tourist. If I can, others can too.”
And that is when she decided to launch her project “What’s At The Border” to empower fellow Indians to travel to the lesser visited villages and towns
around such areas. As a part of her project, Niharika has so far travelled solo to over 50 villages spanning 12 states within the Indian territory, including Kashmir, Ladakh, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Manipur, Nagaland and more.
“Through it all, I think the biggest myth I have heard make the rounds is that border areas can only be accessed by the armed forces.” While this is true to a certain extent, Niharika’s explorations have led her to full-fledged settlements and villages inhabited by local people. “If there is a local settlement, it is accessible to civilians,” is Niharika’s rule of thumb while touring the border areas in India. Then there is the case of places that become mistakenly popular as the “last village” around border territories, even when there are accessible villages beyond that. Turtuk village in the Nubra Valley of Ladakh is one such example. Multiple boards welcome tourists to the alleged last village.
However, Thang is another village beyond Turtuk which is open for civilians to visit. According to Niharika, another misconception she is tired of hearing is that nothing much exists in border areas apart from barbed wire fencings and empty, divided pieces of land.
“I have experienced some of the most unique communities and their cultures while travelling to these border areas,” she says. Some of her most memorable encounters remain meeting the Wancho people of Arunachal Pradesh, the Rabaris of Gujarat, and Sheenas of Drass and Baltis of Kargil in Ladakh. Apart from cultural experiences, some of the most unique flora and fauna are found in such far-off places too, she adds.