Bridging the borders

“Through it all, I think the biggest myth I have heard make the rounds is that border areas can only be accessed by the armed forces.” While this is true to a certain extent, Niharika’s explorations have led her to full-fledged settlements and villages inhabited by local people. “If there is a local settlement, it is accessible to civilians,” is Niharika’s rule of thumb while touring the border areas in India. Then there is the case of places that become mistakenly popular as the “last village” around border territories, even when there are accessible villages beyond that. Turtuk village in the Nubra Valley of Ladakh is one such example. Multiple boards welcome tourists to the alleged last village.