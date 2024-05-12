'Brij Bhushan has got the message that we are not going anywhere until women wrestlers get justice', says wrestler Vinesh Phogat

The wrestler also mentioned that at all stages of their protest against Brij Bhushan, there was also a negative campaign. She stated that the BJP MP had earlier stated that he would hang himself even if one woman came forward and confirmed that they had to face sexual harassment, but now his stance kept changing over his own statement.

“We were worried about him using his powerful connections to put pressure on the system but our lawyer had told us not to worry. The BJP has given his son a ticket for the Lok Sabha elections. That shows that they still support Brij Bhushan. I can say that the day Brij Bhushan does not have the backing of the government at the Centre and loses power, there will be many more girls who will come forward and complain about him,” Phogat added.

Criticism of wrestlers who protested has continued even after they stopped protesting at Jantar Mantar, Phogat added.

“It happens even when I am competing now. I didn’t win the 53 kg trials because I wanted to focus on 50 kg. I didn’t really go all out in 53 kg trials. Immediately, the IT cell went after me, she added.

She further stated that the same thing happened with Bajrang Punia as well.

“And when I do well, then these critics go silent. It is not easy when you get trolled or there are negative comments about you all over. Our whole life, we have competed with dignity and in a peaceful way. But because of the IT cell and trolls, there has been a build-up of negativity," the wrestler stated.

Phogat further stated that some people think they were 'playing politics' but it was not possible to go from person to person and make them understand that the wrestlers' protests had only one agenda, which is getting justice for the women wrestlers.

She said that the fact that saddened her the most was not that they were not getting enough people to support them but the fact that many people were not willing to see the truth and had closed minds.

Phogat told the publication that protesting on roads amid the heat was a tough task, and all of this had an adverse affect on their wrestling careers. They had to miss matches, returned their awards and most importantly Sakshi had to retire in protest after the WFI election results.

The wrestler also said that they witnessed positive developments along the way of their protests, which, initially, they were not sure about and stated that police did a good job with their probe.

Phogat hopes that women after having seen their protests get the courage to speak up and if they win this case against Brij Bhushan, it will definitely have a positive impact for women around the country.