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Brijendra aims for pole position in Haryana Congress with ‘yatra’

On Saturday, Brijendra concluded his 'Sadbhav Yatra' in Hooda’s stronghold Rohtak, looking to corner the BJP and unify the faction-ridden state Congress unit.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 23:32 IST
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Published 23 May 2026, 23:32 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsHaryanaCongresBrijendra Singh

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