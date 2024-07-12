British Indian art dealer to raise funds for LGBTQ rights in India

“Art can be a powerful tool for change and also a form of great therapy. It is one of the greatest cultural assets we have. My all-time favourite story is from around 20 years ago with my parents in the south of France, we came across a group of paintings being exhibited in a church. The organisers directed us to the artist’s home as he lived nearby and that was S H Raza, who went on to become not only one of the most important artists in Indian but world history,” recalls Singh.