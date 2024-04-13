British valuation of English lives 600 times more than that of Indians during Jallianwala Bagh compensation: Report

This incident wasn't isolated; it unfolded amidst widespread protests against oppressive British policies across colonial Punjab in early 1919. While protestors targeted colonial infrastructure like railways, telegraph lines, and banks, the British responded with martial law, employing excessive force in Delhi, Bombay, Lahore, Amritsar, Kasur, and Gujarat.

The Research: Aim and Publication

Historian Hardeep Dhillon, an assistant professor of History at the University of Pennsylvania, recently conducted research delving into the aftermath of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The study illuminates how the discriminatory distribution of compensation stemmed from legal frameworks established by the British following the 1857 revolt.

Published in The Historical Journal under the title 'Imperial Violence, Law, and Compensation in the Age of Empire, 1919-1922,' the findings shed light on the origins and expansion of modern compensation mechanisms during colonialism. Dhillon emphasized in an interview with Indian Express that her objective was to underscore the connection between historical legal structures and contemporary practices of compensation and reparations.

Main findings

District magistrates in Punjab exercised their discretion in disbursing a total of R. 523,571 to widows and children of five deceased Europeans in Amritsar and Kasur, as well as Europeans affected during the protests. Individual compensations for Europeans varied, with the highest at approximately R. 300,000, the lowest at R. 30,000, and the median at R. 80,000. Conversely, the Government of India sanctioned one-time payments for Indians not exceeding Rs 500 for a family member's death and around Rs 300 for qualifying permanent injuries.