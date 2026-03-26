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Broken country turned into 'broker country' due to 'self-styled' Vishwaguru's failures: Congress

The Congress on Wednesday also had a swipe at the government after it called Pakistan a "dalaal nation"
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 06:49 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 06:49 IST
India NewsCongressPakistanIndian PoliticsNarendra Modi

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