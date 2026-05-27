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Broken promises: Rape on 'pretext of marriage' India's most reported category

Since pre-marital sex is still socially shamed, the promise of marriage becomes a morally right way to seek consent.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 14:25 IST
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The incidence of rape cases in India, according the NCRB 2024 report.

The incidence of rape cases in India, according the NCRB 2024 report.

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Published 27 May 2026, 14:25 IST
Supreme CourtCrime Against WomenrapeLive-in relationshipmental healthmarriageLaw and order

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