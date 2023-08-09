BSP MP Danish Ali raises objection over Sansad TV showing achievements of BJP government in past 9 years

After the objections were raised, the ticker momentarily stopped to restart again. After this happened twice, Birla said that he has sent a message to the Sansad TV team.

However, after the ticker restarted a third time, Birla rose to speak to placate the agitated lawmakers. “As you know, Lok Sabha TV and Rajya Sabha TV has recently been merged to become Sansad TV. You have brought the matter to my notice, I will look into it... I have asked the relevant team… it will be stopped in a few moments,” Birla said. “I don’t have the button to stop the ticker.”

Outside the House, Ali said that this is a departure from democratic practice. “A discussion was underway on the no-confidence motion, but an advertisement about the government’s achievements was being shown on Sansad TV after which we raised our objection to it,” Ali said.