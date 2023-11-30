BSP supremo Mayawati firm on going solo in 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Lucknow: BSP supremo Mayawati on Thursday made it clear that her party was firm on its decision to go it alone in the next Lok Sabha polls, scheduled to be held in 2024, and not to have a tie-up with any party other than some smaller regional outfits in some states.

Addressing party office bearers from Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand here, Mayawati said that a multi-cornered contest was likely in the next year's Parliamentary elections and that no single party would be able to sweep the polls.

''The political situation in the country is changing very fast owing to the anti-people policies being pursued by the BJP and Congress and in such a situation BSP will play a crucial role in the elections,'' she added.