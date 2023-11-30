BSP supremo Mayawati firm on going solo in 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Lucknow: BSP supremo Mayawati on Thursday made it clear that her party was firm on its decision to go it alone in the next Lok Sabha polls, scheduled to be held in 2024, and not to have a tie-up with any party other than some smaller regional outfits in some states.
Addressing party office bearers from Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand here, Mayawati said that a multi-cornered contest was likely in the next year's Parliamentary elections and that no single party would be able to sweep the polls.
''The political situation in the country is changing very fast owing to the anti-people policies being pursued by the BJP and Congress and in such a situation BSP will play a crucial role in the elections,'' she added.
She said that the condition of the people in UP had worsened over the past few years and the common people continued to face unemployment, backwardness and poverty and were forced to migrate for better options.
''The next LS polls are likely to be interesting and bitterly fought,'' the BSP leader remarked.
Mayawati asked the party leaders to start preparations for the next year's LS polls and also said that the task of identification of the prospective candidates would be completed well in advance. The BSP supremo also asked tha party functionaries to work for strengthening the organisation at the grass root level.
Mayawati's assertions about going solo in the next general elections came despite reported attempts by the Congress to persuade the BSP to join the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A).