BSY condemns Opposition’s ‘anti-women’ stance

<p>Bengaluru: Former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and other BJP leaders have vented their ire at the ‘anti-women’ Opposition after the women’s reservation bill was defeated in the Lok Sabha.</p>.<p>He told reporters here, “Women have a right to political power, and opposing the bill is tantamount to opposing the principles of equality”.</p>.<p>Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka said that the Congress had ‘betrayed’ crores of women by blocking the passage of the bill.</p>.<p>“People will teach the Congress a lesson in the upcoming elections,” said Ashoka, who equated the Opposition’s refusal to back the bill to a conspiracy against women.</p>.BJP calls Opposition's stand 'anti-women', says they made 'huge mistake' over women's bill rejection.<p>“The curse of women dreaming of entering the Assembly and Lok Sabha will be upon the Opposition parties,” the leader of the Opposition said.</p>.<p>Ashoka’s counterpart in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy said, “It’s not the BJP or the NDA’s defeat; the Congress and other Opposition parties have defeated the women”.</p>.<p>The BJP’s mahila morcha is holding a series of demonstrations to protest the Opposition’s actions, starting in Bengaluru on Sunday.</p>.<p>The JD(S) held a demonstration, condemning the Opposition’s stance, at the Freedom Park in the city on Saturday. </p>