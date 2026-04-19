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BSY condemns Opposition’s ‘anti-women’ stance

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka said that the Congress had ‘betrayed’ crores of women by blocking the passage of the bill.
Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 23:44 IST
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Published 18 April 2026, 23:44 IST
India NewsIndia PoliticsBSY

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