Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'Buck stops with Prime Minister': Panel on NEET

The committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports led by Congress Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh had made the observation during a meeting with officials.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 00:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 June 2026, 00:53 IST
India NewsEducationNEET

Follow us on :

Follow Us