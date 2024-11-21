Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Buddhist doctrines of peaceful co-existence must to resolve conflicts: Rajnath at ASEAN conclave

India has always advocated and practised dialogue for resolving complex international issues and its approach to a wide range of international challenges -- from border disputes to trade agreements.
PTI
Last Updated : 21 November 2024, 06:16 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 November 2024, 06:16 IST
India NewsRajnath SinghBuddhismASEANBuddhist

Follow us on :

Follow Us