Budget 2024: How interim Budget is different from vote-on-account

Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the interim Budget on February 1.

More often than not, people confuse the interim Budget with vote-on-account and use the two interchangeably. While the former includes both expenditures and receipts, the latter only includes expenditure.

What is Interim Budget

During the election year, instead of the full Union Budget, the government in power presents an interim Budget. It is a temporary Budget that covers a short period of time, until the election results are out.

Interim Budget gives the government spending rights till the end of fiscal year which falls on March 31.