Budget session to be extended by a day till February 10

New Delhi: The ongoing Budget session of Parliament is being extended by a day till Saturday, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said here.

The government plans to table a 'white paper' comparing the state of the Indian economy before and after 2014, sources said.

The session, which began on January 31, was otherwise slated to end on February 9.

In her interim budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said that the central government would release a 'White Paper' comparing the state of the Indian economy before and after 2014.