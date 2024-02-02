Budget Session: Opposition corners govt in Lok Sabha

New Delhi: From CAA to the Food Security Act to NEET — Opposition MPs tried to corner the government during the Motion of Thanks debate in the Lok Sabha. Deputy Leader of the Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi invited the ire of the treasury benches with his remarks on the ruling government, with Union Minister Smriti Irani wanting them expunged under Rule 352 and Rule 353.
Opening the debate on the Motion of Thanks was BJP MP Heena Gavit, who borrowed a line from the party’s campaign song to eulogise the Modi government. “Sapne nahi, hakeekat boonte hain....tabhi toh sabhi Modiji ko hi chunte hain.” (He weaves realities, not dreams; That is why people choose Modi),” she said.
“The Prime Minister in the last decade has focused on five categories – women, poor, youth, farmers and infrastructure.”
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said that the House has changed since 2014. “Nowhere in the world have 146 MPs been suspended from any Parliament on the same day,” Gogoi said. “In those days, 14 bills were passed. Out of 172 bills passed in the Lok Sabha, 64 bills were passed with discussions of less than one hour.”
He further questioned the government for not inviting President Droupadi Murmu to the inauguration of the Parliament.
DMK MP TR Baalu said the Centre has meted out ‘step-motherly’ treatment to Tamil Nadu. “The exemption of NEET, not granting flood relief etc are some of these wrongs. In December last year, when the floods crossed a 100-year record, affecting more than 2 crore people, the state government asked for financial support of Rs 37,000 crore; no relief has been provided yet,” he said.
YSRCP MP BV Satyavathi said that due to no Census since 2011, the coverage of the ration card scheme under the National Food Security Act 2013 in Andhra Pradesh needs attention. DMK MP Kalanidhi Veeraswamy said that the President, who hails from the Scheduled Tribe community, has not been given an opportunity by this government to speak about the horrors that have taken place in Manipur.
BJP MP Tejaswi Surya said that he does not support Hindi imposition. “I come from Karnataka... I do not want any kind of Hindi imposition, and if there is one party that has resisted Hindi imposition, and has always supported the diversity of various languages of India, it is my party, the BJP,” Surya said.
AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi said that civilisation cannot be rewritten by hatred. “PM Modi has made India a Hindu country. ‘Neighbourhood first’ should be the policy, but the country is moving towards a ‘social media first’ policy,” Owaisi said.
Congress MP Karthi Chidambaram said that the ruling party believes that uniformity is unity, while the opposition will fight to preserve the diversity of India.
“In Ladakh, our shepherds were chased away. But the President is misled into believing that our borders are safe. Someone forgot to mention the Manipur crisis to the President,” Chidambaram said.