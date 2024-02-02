Budget Session: Opposition corners govt in Lok Sabha

New Delhi: From CAA to the Food Security Act to NEET — Opposition MPs tried to corner the government during the Motion of Thanks debate in the Lok Sabha. Deputy Leader of the Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi invited the ire of the treasury benches with his remarks on the ruling government, with Union Minister Smriti Irani wanting them expunged under Rule 352 and Rule 353.

Opening the debate on the Motion of Thanks was BJP MP Heena Gavit, who borrowed a line from the party’s campaign song to eulogise the Modi government. “Sapne nahi, hakeekat boonte hain....tabhi toh sabhi Modiji ko hi chunte hain.” (He weaves realities, not dreams; That is why people choose Modi),” she said.

“The Prime Minister in the last decade has focused on five categories – women, poor, youth, farmers and infrastructure.”

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said that the House has changed since 2014. “Nowhere in the world have 146 MPs been suspended from any Parliament on the same day,” Gogoi said. “In those days, 14 bills were passed. Out of 172 bills passed in the Lok Sabha, 64 bills were passed with discussions of less than one hour.”

He further questioned the government for not inviting President Droupadi Murmu to the inauguration of the Parliament.