Buildings of Sarva Sewa Sangh in Varanasi demolished, Akhilesh slams BJP govt

On X, formerly known as Twitter, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said, 'What the BJP government is considering as its victory by running bulldozers on the building of 'Sarva Sewa Sangh' in Varanasi, a symbol of the ideological heritage of Mahatma Gandhi, Acharya Vinoba Bhave and Jaya Prakash ji, is actually its defeat because how will anyone shake their foundation whose thoughts are spread across the country.'