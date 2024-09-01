'Built for the middle-class': Ashwini Vaishnaw unveils prototype of Vande Bharat sleeper trains

Bengaluru: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday unveiled the prototype of the Vande Bharat sleeper trains, which are designed to transform overnight rail journeys.

The event was held at the Bengaluru plant of BEML Limited, the PSU that has secured a contract from the Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, to design, manufacture and supply the Vande Bharat sleeper trainsets.

Designed for a maximum operational speed of 160 kmph during service, the sleeper train has 16 coaches — 11 three-tier AC, 4 two-tier and one one-tier AC coaches — with a total of 823 berths.

In the next 10-12 days, the prototype train will be transported to the ICF Chennai, where it will undergo extensive testing, including oscillation trials, before being tested on the mainline. The trials will take around two months. Once the train passes statutory clearances, including from the Research Designs and Standards Organisations (RDSO) and the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), it will be deployed for commercial operations in the next three months.