Indian film shoots are ‘very nice’ success story, says Bulgarian tourism chief

Sofia: Several Indian film production houses have chosen Bulgaria as a destination for their foreign shoots in recent years, something the country’s senior tourism official describes as a “very, very nice success story”, which they would like to build on further in their quest to boost tourism from India to the European country.

Georgi Alipiev, Director of International Cooperation in the Bulgarian Ministry of Tourism, believes the country’s pitch as an 'all-seasons destination' and move towards fully aligning with the European Union’s (EU) common Schengen free travel area will attract even more film production teams, with tourists from India following in their footsteps.

From Shah Rukh Khan’s Dilwale to Ajay Devgn’s Shivaay and the epic Bahubali, several big banner films have chosen locations in and around the Bulgarian capital of Sofia.