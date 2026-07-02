Bypolls to Assembly seats in Bihar, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh to be held on July 30

<p>New Delhi: Bypolls to three Assembly seats in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bihar">Bihar</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/madhya-pradesh">Madhya Pradesh</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gujarat">Gujarat</a>, including the one vacated by BJP president <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nitin-nabin">Nitin Nabin</a>, will be held on July 30. The counting of votes will be on August 3.</p><p>The bypoll was necessitated in Bihar's Bankipur following the resignation of Nabin, who became a Rajya Sabha MP after being chosen as BJP president.</p>.BJP calls Revanth Reddy 'ahankari', says his 'arrogance will lead to downfall' after Telangana CM 'mocks' Nitin Nabin.<p>The death of BJP MLA Yogeshbhai Patel, a 79-year-old former Minister, led to the bypoll in Manjalpur seat in Gujarat while the disqualification of Congress' Rajendra Bharti following his conviction in a fraud case led to bypoll in Madhya Pradesh's Datia.</p>.<p>Nabin has been an MLA since 2006 after a bypoll victory from Patna West and later from Bankipur after delimitation while Patel has been an MLA since 2002 and has been minister also. </p>.Supreme Court declines to consider PIL seeking CBI probe into Bihar police encounter.<p>Bharti, who defeated former Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra in the last election, was disqualified after he was sentenced to three years in prison in a fraud case.</p><p>The notification for the bypolls will be issued on July 6 while the last date of nominations will be on July 13 and withdrawal on July 16.</p>