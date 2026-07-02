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Bypolls to Assembly seats in Bihar, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh to be held on July 30

The notification for the bypolls will be issued on July 6 while the last date of nominations will be on July 13 and withdrawal on July 16.
Last Updated : 02 July 2026, 09:01 IST
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Published 02 July 2026, 09:01 IST
India NewsGujaratIndian PoliticsMadhya PradeshBiharBypolls

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