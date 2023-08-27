Bypolls to seven seats in six states test of cohesion for I.N.D.I.A

West Bengal’s Dhupguri, where a bypoll is necessitated after BJP MLA Bishnu Pada Roy’s death, would see Trinamool Congress fighting its I.N.D.I.A allies Congress and CPI(M), which have decided to come together. This is one of the few states where I.N.D.I.A partners fight each other.

BJP has fielded Pulwama martyr Jagannadh Roy’s widow Tapasi Roy while Trinamool has nominated Nirmal Chandra Roy, who belongs to Rajbanshi community. Folk singer Ishwar Chandra Roy is the CPI(M) candidate, who has the support of the Congress.

In Tripura, Congress is again backing CPI(M) in two seats. In Boxanagar where Shamsul Haque’s death led to the bypoll, the CPI(M) has fielded his son and DYFI activist Mizan Hussain against BJP’s Tofajjal Hossain.

BJP has fielded Bindu Debnath, the brother of Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik who decided to retain her Lok Sabha seat, from Dhanpur against CPI(M)’s Kaushik Chanda, who tasted defeat last time. In a seat represented by Manik Sarkar for a long time, the CPI(M) with the support of Congress seeks to win back tribal support. Tipra Motha, which had divided anti-BJP votes last time, is not contesting the bypolls.

Interestingly, Congress and CPI(M) sought Tipra Motha’s support though it has not announced it. Incidentally, Tipra Motha chief Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, which was highlighted by the BJP leaders, including Himanta Biswas Sarma, and reciprocated by the Tripura leader.

However, Kerala is a study of contrast as Congress and CPI(M) will fight each other in Puthuppally which was represented by Congress veteran Oommen Chandy for over 50 years. Congress has nominated his son Chandy Oommen following his death while CPI(M) has fielded young leader Jaick C Thomas.

Similar is the case with Uttarakhand’s Bageshwar, which fell vacant due to the death of BJP’s Chandan Ram Das, where Samajwadi Party has not reciprocated to Congress like the latter did in UP. Congress has fielded AAP turncoat Basant Kumar to take on BJP’s Parvati Das while SP has fielded a farmer Bhagwati Prasad Trikoti.

Jharkhand will see a united I.N.D.I.A fight with Bebi Devi of JMM, wife of Jagarnath Mahto whose death resulted in the bypoll, taking on AJSU’s Yashodha Devi. Mahto had defeated Yashodha Devi last time.

The JMM-led coalition is riding on sympathy wave as well as a bill to make 1932 land records as the base to ascertain locals and another to provide enhanced reservation for OBCs, SCs and STs. The BJP is counting on 2019 votes both AJSU and BJP polled as they fought separately and they feel a joint fight would defeat the JMM.