Bypolls to Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, 44 assembly seats including Channapatna on Nov 13

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said bypolls to Basirhat Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal where sitting MP Haji Nurul Islam passed away and Milkipur Assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh where sitting MLA Awadesh Kumar was elected to Lok Sabha were not announced as election petitions are pending.

The EC’s decision immediately attracted the ire of Trinamool Congress with its senior leaders claiming that the election petition filed for Basirhat is “a got up match” between BJP and the EC to delay the bypoll. “Trinamool would have won easily hence it has not been announced,” a senior Trinamool leader said while Derek O’Brien, Trinamool’s Rajya Sabha leader alleged, “I heard EC is shifting their office to BJP headquarters.”

The highest number of seats which are going to bypolls is Uttar Pradesh (9) followed by West Bengal (6).

One of the most watched bypoll will be in Wayanad where Congress has already announced the candidature of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. This will be her debut in electoral politics and if she wins from the seat considered a Congress stronghold, Parliament could see three Gandhis – Sonia Gandhi, Rahul and Priyanka – together.

Sonia is presently in Rajya Sabha while Rahul, who left Wayanad as he decided to keep Rae Bareli, is the Leader of the Opposition. Priyanka’s possible entry in Lok Sabha is likely to add more firepower to the Opposition.