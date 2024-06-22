Bystander effect to blame for public apathy during violent crimes: Experts

This thought of staying inactive gains strength from fear for one’s safety. In a similar incident in October 2022, a 19-year-old was chased down a busy street by three men and stabbed to death in Delhi’s Sunder Nagri. It happened barely a month after a man was stabbed in a busy market of Northwest Delhi’s Begumpur.

“They also fear for their personal safety. They feel if they are going to intervene, it might put their own safety at risk, especially if the situation involves violence,” she added.

The CCTV footage of the Vasai incident showed a man trying to stop Rohit Yadav from hitting the girl only to be pushed back as the accused waved the spanner at him.

Sharma added that the increasing presence of social media in daily life has also normalised such incidents whose videos go “viral” – resulting in a lack of confidence in people to determine the appropriate behaviour in such situations.