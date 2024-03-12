'CAA-2019' mobile app to be launched soon to facilitate citizenship application process: MHA

Those seeking Indian nationality under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 will become eligible to apply after spending at least 12 months in the country preceding the date of the application, according to the rules notified on Monday.

Also, the applicant will be eligible to get Indian citizenship if he has spent not less than six years in the country out of eight years immediately preceding those 12 months, the rules said.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 paves the way for granting Indian nationality to undocumented non-Muslim migrants—Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians—from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who came to India before December 31, 2014.

The rules also state that the applicants will have to provide an eligibility certificate issued by a locally reputed community institution confirming that he/she belongs to "Hindu/ Sikh/ Buddhist/ Jain/ Parsi/ Christian community and continues to be a member of the above mentioned community.

The applicants will also have to give a declaration that they "irrevocably" renounce the existing citizenship and that they want to make make "India as permanent home", according to the rules.

"Every application made by the applicant under sub-rule (1) shall have a declaration to the effect that the citizenship of his country shall stand renounced irrevocably in the event of his application being approved and that he shall not raise any claim on it in future," it said.

The rules provide for separate application for these sub-categories: a person of Indian origin, a person who is married to an Indian citizen, minor child of an Indian citizen, a person having Indian parents, a person who or either of his parents was a citizen of independent India, a person who is registered as an Overseas Citizen of India cardholder and a person seeking citizenship by naturalisation.

(With PTI inputs)