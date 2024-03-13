CAA implementation ahead of LS polls dirty vote bank politics of BJP: Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act ahead of the Lok Sabha polls was a 'dirty vote bank politics' of the BJP and asserted that people want this law to be repealed.

With this law, the BJP-led government at the Centre has opened the floodgates for the arrival of a large number of poor minorities from Pakistan and Bangladesh into India, he said at a press conference.