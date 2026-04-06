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CAA, Ram Temple, triple talaq ban: PM Modi lists BJP's achievements on party's 47th Foundation Day

Addressing party workers via video conference, PM Modi said that these achievements validated the BJP’s record as a party that delivers on its promises.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 15:47 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 15:47 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsNarendra Modi

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