<p>New Delhi: At the Bhartiya Janata Party’s 47th Foundation Day on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the opportunity to highlight his government’s achievements, including the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya as well as the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act. </p><p>He also pointed to the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and One Nation One Election (ONOE) as the two outstanding items of the party's political agenda.</p><p>Addressing party workers via video conference, PM Modi said that these achievements validated the BJP’s record as a party that delivers on its promises. “The end of hundreds of black laws from the British era, the construction of a new Parliament building for democracy, 10% reservation for the poor in the general society, a law to ban triple talaq, CAA, the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya — these are the results of BJP’s honest efforts. And our mission is still ongoing,” he said.</p>.'How much more bogus can he get?' Congress slams PM Modi for using women's quota as election issue.<p>Turning to what lies ahead, Modi described the UCC and simultaneous elections as two reforms that the government was now actively pursuing. “Serious discussions are taking place in the country on topics like Uniform Civil Code and One Nation One Election, reflecting our commitment to national integration and efficient governance. Our goal is to build a developed India, a self-reliant India, and we will continue to work selflessly to achieve this goal,” he said.</p><p>“On Uniform Civil Code and One Nation One Election and other issues, serious discussions are taking place in the country, and we have achieved tremendous progress on those fronts,” Modi added.</p><p>Modi used the occasion to frame the BJP’s larger political identity, crediting the RSS for the party’s founding ideological direction. “Under the vast and sacred banyan tree of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, we received the inspiration to step into politics with pure intentions and integrity,” he said, before tracing the party’s rise from electoral margins in the 1980s to its current dominance.</p><p>Contrasting the BJP’s record with that of the Congress, Modi spoke of the 1984 general election as a moment that ultimately eroded public faith in the opposition. “We cannot forget the time when in 1984 Congress won a record number of seats, but India also witnessed how they betrayed the people. This increased the trust of the people in the BJP, and slowly we began to win seats,” he said.</p><p>The Prime Minister also flagged the Women’s Reservation Act as a commitment that his government intends to honour by the 2029 general elections, when 33% of Lok Sabha and state assembly seats will be reserved for women. Modi added that the BJP had first passed a resolution on women’s reservation at its 1994 Vadodara session, describing it as a pledge the party remains bound by.</p><p>“In a few years, the BJP is going to complete its 50 years. This is a huge milestone, a huge inspiration. We have to brainstorm new goals and also immerse ourselves in this era of changing technology,” he said.</p>