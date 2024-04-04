CAA, related rules brought to safeguard rights of minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, says fresh plea

New Delhi: The 2019 Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the subsequent rules have been brought to safeguard the right to life, liberty and dignity of persecuted non-Muslim minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, said a fresh plea filed in the Supreme Court.

While refusing to stay the operation of the Rules that would give effect to the CAA, a bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud had on March 19 asked the Centre to respond to the applications seeking a stay on the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024 till the apex court disposes of the pleas challenging the constitutional validity of the CAA.

Meanwhile, lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay has moved the top court with an application for making himself a party to the ongoing litigations on the CAA and its rules.

The fresh plea seeks dismissal of the pending PILs of various petitioners including the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) on various grounds.

"Applicant respectfully submits that the writ petitions (of IUML and others) challenging constitutional validity of the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 are politically motivated and none of their fundamental rights are being violated by the Act. Hence, PILs are not maintainable under Article 32 and may be dismissed to save the precious time of the Court," Upadhyay said in his plea.