Home
India
World Cup 2023
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Cabinet approves creation of 'Mera Yuva Bharat' autonomous body

Briefing reporters on the decisions taken by the Cabinet, Thakur said the primary objective of 'Mera Yuva Bharat' is to make it a 'whole of government platform for youth development.'
Last Updated 11 October 2023, 11:31 IST

Follow Us

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved establishment of an autonomous body 'Mera Yuva Bharat' (MY Bharat) to serve as an overarching enabling mechanism powered by technology for youth development and youth-led development, Union minister Anurag Thakur said.

The body will provide equitable access to youth to actualise their aspirations and build a developed India across the entire spectrum of the government.

Briefing reporters on the decisions taken by the Cabinet, Thakur said the primary objective of 'Mera Yuva Bharat' is to make it a 'whole of government platform for youth development.

The body will be dedicated to the nation on October 31, the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 11 October 2023, 11:31 IST)
India NewsAnurag Thakur

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT