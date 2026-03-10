Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Cabinet approves extension of Jal Jeevan Mission till December 2028: Ashwini Vaishnaw

The project was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019 to provide safe and adequate drinking water through tap connections to all households in rural India.
Last Updated : 10 March 2026, 12:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 March 2026, 12:32 IST
India NewsJal Jeevan MissionUnion Cabinet

Follow us on :

Follow Us