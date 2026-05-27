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Cabinet approves five-year extension of SARTHAK-PDS scheme with Rs 25,530 crore outlay

The scheme seeks to modernise the public distribution system through technology-led reforms for greater efficiency and reduced leakages.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 16:09 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 16:09 IST
India NewsAshwini Vaishnawunion govt

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