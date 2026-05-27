Cabinet approves five-year extension of the SARTHAK-PDS scheme with Rs 25,530 crore outlay

<p>New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a five-year extension of the SARTHAK-PDS scheme with a Rs 25,530 crore outlay till March 2031.</p> <p>The scheme seeks to modernise the public distribution system through technology-led reforms aimed at improving efficiency and reduced leakages.</p> <p>The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a>, also approved revised norms for central assistance to states and Union Territories for intra-state movement and handling of foodgrains, along with higher margins for fair price shop (FPS) dealers, while retaining the existing funding pattern.</p>.30 lakh beneficiaries of TMC govt's 'Lakshmir Bhandar' scheme for women ineligible: CM Adhikari.<p>SARTHAK-PDS merges two programmes — assistance for intra-state foodgrain movement and FPS dealer margins under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), and the SMART-PDS modernisation scheme — into one unified framework aimed at strengthening last-mile delivery and curbing leakages.</p> <p>Information and Broadcasting Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ashwini-vaishnaw">Ashwini Vaishnaw</a> said the scheme covers the entire PDS value chain. </p> <p>“Right from selection of beneficiaries to movement of foodgrains, to getting proactive feedback from citizens, to reducing transportation distance — all those activities have been approved,” he told reporters.</p> <p>Vaishnaw noted that states were struggling with transportation costs, which will now be supported under the scheme along with enhanced remuneration for FPS dealers.</p> <p>The scheme introduces three major AI-powered platforms: NIRMAL, an AI-driven beneficiary registry to remove duplicate and ghost beneficiaries; QR-coded grain bags for tamper-proof tracking; ASHA, a multilingual AI assistant for grievance redressal; and SAKSHAM, an AI supply-chain platform for GPS tracking, demand forecasting and route optimisation.</p> <p>The government expects 15-50 per cent reduction in logistics costs, annual savings of Rs 280 crore, and a 36 per cent cut in carbon emissions through optimised shorter routes.</p> <p>Vaishnaw clarified that SARTHAK-PDS does not replace the existing PDS architecture but brings structural reforms in foodgrain delivery, logistics, transportation, material handling and grievance redressal.</p> <p> It combines assured financial support with a unified, citizen-centric digital ecosystem to ensure efficient last-mile delivery and minimise leakages.</p> <p>The scheme will use AI, Machine Learning, NLP and Blockchain for real-time monitoring, unified databases, State Command Control Centres and ISO-certified processes.</p> <p>It is anchored in the NFSA commitment, covering 81.35 crore beneficiaries. SARTHAK-PDS builds on over a decade of reforms, including TPDS computerisation, IM-PDS and SMART-PDS. Since April 2023, SMART-PDS has enabled nationwide digitisation of ration cards, Aadhaar seeding and e-PoS automation across all states and Union Territories.</p>