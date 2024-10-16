Cabinet approves hike in MSP for rabi crops for 2025-26

<p>New Delhi: Ahead of elections in key states, the Centre on Wednesday hiked the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of six rabi crops ranging from Rs 130 to Rs 300 per quintal for the 2025-26 marketing season beginning April 2025.</p><p>The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved a significant increase in the MSP, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in a media briefing after the cabinet meeting.</p><p>The announcement comes as states like Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and Delhi prepare for elections.</p>.Report of MSP panel to be made public soon: Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.<p>However, Vaishnaw dismissed any connection between the MSP hikes and the upcoming polls, stating that such announcements typically occur around this time.</p><p>The government hiked the wheat MSP by Rs 150/quintal at Rs 2,425. Vaishnaw said the new wheat MSP is 105 percent higher than the cost of production, calling it "a big thing."</p><p>The government also raised the MSP for rapeseed and mustard seed by Rs 300 to Rs 5,950 per quintal, aiming to boost domestic oilseed production and reduce edible oil imports.</p><p>The support price for safflower increased by Rs 140 to Rs 5,940 per quintal for 2025-26 from Rs 5,800 per quintal in the previous season.</p><p>In the case of pulses, the support price for lentil (masur) increased by Rs 275 to Rs 6,700 per quintal, while MSP for gram raised by Rs 210 to Rs 5,650 per quintal for 2025-26.</p><p>The support price for barley increased by Rs 130 to Rs 1,980 per quintal for 2025-26 from Rs 1,850 per quintal in the previous season.</p><p>The MSP increases align with the 2018-19 Union Budget commitment to set support prices at least 1.5 times the all-India weighted average cost of production. This increased MSP of rabi crops will ensure remunerative prices to the farmers and incentivise crop diversification, a statement from the Ministry of Agriculture said.</p>