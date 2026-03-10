<p>Ahead of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-bengal">West Bengal</a> assembly elections scheduled this year, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/union-cabinet">Union Cabinet</a> on Tuesday approved several infrastructure projects in these two states, including a proposal to declare <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/madurai">Madurai</a> airport an international airport.</p><p>"The decision to approve the proposal to declare Madhuri airport as an international airport was taken keeping in mind the aspirations of the people of Madurai. This is a prominent city in Tamil Nadu," Information and Broadcasting Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ashwini-vaishnaw">Ashwini Vaishnaw</a> told reporters.</p><p>Madurai will become the third international airport in Tamil Nadu once the status change is implemented. The policy decision to grant international status to the airport would help expand air connectivity from various parts of the world to the city, he said.</p><p>Several airlines have already shown interest in expanding international operations from Madurai airport, he added.</p><p>The decision could also attract international <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pilgrimage">pilgrims</a> and businesses, given Madurai’s long-standing cultural and historical importance. Besides, the airport will also improve connectivity to key pilgrimage sites, including Meenakshi Amman temple, Koodal Azhagar temple, Thirupparankundram Murugan temple, Palamudhircholai Murugan temple, and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rameshwaram">Rameswaram</a>. </p>.Cabinet clears proposal to declare Madurai airport as international airport.<p>The Cabinet Committee on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/economic">Economic</a> Affairs approved two multitracking projects of the Railway Ministry connecting West Bengal and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jharkhand">Jharkhand </a>with a total cost of Rs 4,474 crore.</p><p>These projects are the construction of the 4th railway line between Sainthia-Pakur and Santragachi- Kharagpur.</p><p>The two projects covering 5 districts across the states of West Bengal and Jharkhand will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by about 192 km, according to the government.</p><p>Both Tamil Nadu and West Bengal will face assembly polls in April-May this year.</p><p>The Cabinet also approved the revised total capital cost of Rs 3,630.77 crore for develop 31.42 road connectivity to the upcoming Jewar international airport in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uttar-pradesh">Uttar Pradesh</a>.</p><p>The proposed corridor will provide direct and high-speed connectivity from South Delhi, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/faridabad">Faridabad</a>, and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gurugram">Gurugram</a> to the airport, thereby promoting economic growth and logistics efficiency across the National Capital Region (NCR), an official release said.</p>.<p> The CCEA also approved the development of a 4-lane corridor from Badnawar-Petlawad-Thandla-Timarwani section of NH-752D in Madhya Pradesh, having a length of 80.45 kilometers with a total capital cost of Rs 3,839.42 crore.</p>