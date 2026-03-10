Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Cabinet approves infrastructure projects in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal ahead of assembly polls

The policy decision would grant international status to the airport would help expand air connectivity from various parts of the world to the city.
Last Updated : 10 March 2026, 16:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 March 2026, 16:32 IST
India NewsAshwini VaishnawTamil NaduInternational AirportMaduraiUnion Cabinet

Follow us on :

Follow Us