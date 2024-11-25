Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Cabinet approves National Mission on Natural Farming

Natural Farming follows local agro-ecological principles rooted in local knowledge, location specific technologies and is evolved as per the local agro-ecology, said the statement.
jith Athrady
Ajith Athrady
Last Updated : 25 November 2024, 17:08 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 November 2024, 17:08 IST
India NewsAgriculturefarming

Follow us on :

Follow Us