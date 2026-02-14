Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Cabinet approves Rs 1 lakh crore Urban Challenge Fund to drive market-led urban transformation

Under the scheme, central assistance will cover 25 per cent of a project's cost, provided that at least 50 per cent of the funding is mobilised from the market.
Last Updated : 14 February 2026, 08:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 February 2026, 08:38 IST
India NewsAshwini VaishnawUnion CabinetUrban Development

Follow us on :

Follow Us