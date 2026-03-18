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Cabinet approves Rs 2,585 cr for small hydro power development scheme

The projects will be developed as run-of-river projects without constructing dams and displacing people.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 12:47 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 12:47 IST
India Newshydroelectricity

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