<p>New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a small hydro power development scheme with an outlay of Rs 2,585 crore to boost the development of 1,500 MW of renewable capacity.<br><br>The projects will be developed as run-of-river projects without constructing dams and displacing people. </p><p>There is potential for small hydro projects at 7,133 sites with a total capacity of 21,000 MW in the country. </p>.India's largest hydropower project operational after 20 years of work.<p>The capacity of these projects is 1 MW to 25MW each, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told reporters after the meeting of the Union Cabinet.<br><br>The projects will be implemented for five years till 2030-31 and are expected to attract Rs 15,000 crore in investment in small hydro projects, he said.<br><br>Under the scheme, the central financial assistance to the tune of Rs 3.6 crore per MW or 30% of the project cost, whichever is lower, with an upper limit of Rs 30 crore per project, will be available. </p><p>In other states, Rs 2.4 crore per MW or 20% of project cost, whichever is lower, with a cap of Rs 20 crore per project, would be available. This will help in tapping the small hydro potential in remote and difficult-to-reach locations, he said.<br><br>Though there was a run-of-river scheme which ended in 2017 and was able to develop small hydro projects only at 1196 sites in the country.<br><br>At present 5,100 MW of small hydro power projects are operational in the country.<br><br><strong>Highways</strong> </p><p>The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has approved the construction of a 4-lane access-controlled National Highway-927 from Barabanki to Bahraich in Uttar Pradesh at a cost of Rs 6,969.04 crore.</p><p><br>The 101.515 km project aims to provide seamless connectivity to key economic, social, and logistics hubs across Uttar Pradesh, according to an official statement.</p>