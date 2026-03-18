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Cabinet approves Rs 33,660 crore BHAVYA scheme to accelerate industrial development

The Cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the BHAVYA scheme, which is expected to generate about 15 lakh direct jobs.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 11:46 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 11:46 IST
India NewsAshwini VaishnawCabinet

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