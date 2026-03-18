<p>New Delhi: The government on Wednesday approved Rs 33,660 crore Bharat Audyogik Vikas Yojna (BHAVYA) to develop 100 plug-and-play industrial parks across the country.</p>.<p>The scheme aims to develop world-class industrial infrastructure, unlocking manufacturing potential and driving India's growth story, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said while briefing reporters on Cabinet decisions.</p>.Cabinet approves extension of Jal Jeevan Mission till December 2028: Ashwini Vaishnaw.<p>The Cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the BHAVYA scheme, which is expected to generate about 15 lakh direct jobs.</p>.<p>Under the scheme, industrial parks ranging from 100 to 1,000 acres will be taken up for the development with financial support of up to Rs 1 crore per acre.</p>