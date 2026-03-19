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Cabinet approves Rs 33K crore BHAVYA industrial cluster scheme

Under the scheme, the Union government will provide financial support of up to Rs 1 crore per acre for development of core and value-added infrastructure.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 23:30 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 23:30 IST
India NewsAshwini VaishnawCabinet

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