Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Cabinet approves three railway projects worth Rs 9,072 crore covering 8 districts in four states

The three projects include the doubling of the Gondia-Jabalpur section and the laying of the third and fourth lines between Punarakh-Kiul and Gamharia-Chandil sections.
Last Updated : 24 February 2026, 11:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 February 2026, 11:37 IST
India NewsIndian RailwaysRailway ministryUnion Cabinet

Follow us on :

Follow Us