<p>New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved amendments to the insolvency law and the Companies Act, according to sources.</p>.<p>Specific details could not be immediately ascertained.</p>.<p>The sources said the Cabinet has cleared various amendments to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) and the Companies Act, 2013.</p>.<p>Both laws are implemented by the corporate affairs ministry.</p>.<p>In August last year, the ministry had introduced a Bill in the Lok Sabha to amend the IBC, proposing a raft of changes, including provisions to reduce the time taken for admission of insolvency resolution applications. The Bill, which was referred to a select committee of the Lok Sabha, has also submitted its report in December 2025.</p>.<p>Last month, Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said the government intends to introduce the IBC (Amendment) Bill, 2025 in the second half of the Budget session.</p>.<p>The session commenced on Monday. </p>