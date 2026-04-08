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Cabinet clears Bill for early implementation of women's quota and delimitation of Lok Sabha seats

The women's quota law passed in 2023 had prescribed its implementation after a delimitation of seats after a new Census but a proposal recently shared by the government.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 18:27 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 18:27 IST
India NewsUnion Cabinet

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